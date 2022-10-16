American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (OTCMKTS:AHOTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the September 15th total of 8,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of AHOTF stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.73. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $3.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank dropped their target price on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on American Hotel Income Properties REIT to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Hotel Income Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT Company Profile

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties across the United States. AHIP's 78 premium branded, select-service hotels are located in secondary metropolitan markets that benefit from diverse and stable demand.

