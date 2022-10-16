AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ABC. Bank of America raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $173.17.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

Shares of ABC stock opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $143.73 and its 200 day moving average is $147.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $113.68 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The business had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.40, for a total value of $1,634,752.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,217,347.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,917,688. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.