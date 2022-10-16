AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the September 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

AMMO Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ POWWP traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $25.27. 1,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,054. AMMO has a 12 month low of $24.55 and a 12 month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.83.

AMMO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.559 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from AMMO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

