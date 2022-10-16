Analysts Set abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Price Target at $154.60

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.60.

SLFPF has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of abrdn from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. HSBC lowered abrdn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.75) to GBX 150 ($1.81) in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of abrdn from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 150 ($1.81) target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th.

abrdn Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLFPF opened at $1.46 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.04. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.80.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

