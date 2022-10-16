Analysts Set Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Target Price at $11.11

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTSDF. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CTSDF opened at $4.76 on Friday. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $10.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.25.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

