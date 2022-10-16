Analysts Set Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Target Price at $120.00

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.29.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Sean M. Clayton bought 745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.67 per share, for a total transaction of $49,669.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,669.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,811,260.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Cooper Financial Group bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $120.54.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $876.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

