Analysts Set Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF) Target Price at $251.72

Shares of Trainline Plc (OTCMKTS:TNLIF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $251.72.

Several analysts have recently commented on TNLIF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 420 ($5.07) to GBX 425 ($5.14) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.60 price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised Trainline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Trainline Price Performance

TNLIF opened at $3.34 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. Trainline has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $4.20.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.