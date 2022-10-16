Analyzing Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) and Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX)

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Get Rating) and Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Water’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Fomento Económico Mexicano alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fomento Económico Mexicano 5.35% 11.65% 5.26% Primo Water -0.64% 6.10% 2.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.2% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Primo Water shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Fomento Económico Mexicano shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of Primo Water shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fomento Económico Mexicano $27.44 billion 0.82 $1.39 billion $4.60 13.63 Primo Water $2.07 billion 1.03 -$3.20 million ($0.09) -147.54

This table compares Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Water’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Fomento Económico Mexicano has higher revenue and earnings than Primo Water. Primo Water is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fomento Económico Mexicano, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Fomento Económico Mexicano pays an annual dividend of $1.65 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Primo Water pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Fomento Económico Mexicano pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Primo Water pays out -311.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fomento Económico Mexicano has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Fomento Económico Mexicano is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Fomento Económico Mexicano and Primo Water, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fomento Económico Mexicano 1 0 6 0 2.71 Primo Water 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus target price of $84.71, suggesting a potential upside of 35.11%. Given Fomento Económico Mexicano’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fomento Económico Mexicano is more favorable than Primo Water.

Volatility and Risk

Fomento Económico Mexicano has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Primo Water has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Fomento Económico Mexicano beats Primo Water on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

(Get Rating)

Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. It also operates small-box retail chain stores in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Chile, and Brazil under the OXXO name; retail service stations for fuels, motor oils, lubricants, and car care products under the OXXO GAS name in Mexico; and drugstores in Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, and Mexico under the Cruz Verde, Fybeca, SanaSana, YZA, La Moderna, and Farmacon names. In addition, the company is involved in the production and distribution of chillers, commercial refrigeration equipment, plastic boxes, food processing, and preservation and weighing equipment; and provision of logistic transportation, distribution and maintenance, point-of-sale refrigeration, and plastics solutions, as well as distribution platform for cleaning products and consumables. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 20,431 OXXO stores; 3,652 drugstores; and 567 OXXO GAS service stations. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 1890 and is based in Monterrey, Mexico.

About Primo Water

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel. The company sells its products through retailers and online at various price points. The company was formerly known as Cott Corporation and changed its name to Primo Water Corporation in March 2020. Primo Water Corporation was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomento Económico Mexicano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.