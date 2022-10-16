Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Hits $1,226.04 on Top Exchanges (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be bought for about $1,226.04 or 0.06416140 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $35.96 million and $2,597.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Token Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH."

