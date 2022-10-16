AON (NYSE:AON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of AON from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $294.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AON from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $301.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $304.80.

Get AON alerts:

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $270.81 on Wednesday. AON has a 1 year low of $246.21 and a 1 year high of $341.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a PE ratio of 38.85, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.88.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.06. AON had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 204.19%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. AON’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AON will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.14%.

Insider Activity at AON

In related news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,410. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Byron Spruell bought 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $291.72 per share, with a total value of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $800,187.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $32,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of AON in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steph & Co. bought a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of AON by 71.9% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 495.2% during the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AON

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.