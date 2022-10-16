API3 (API3) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $96.68 Million

API3 (API3) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. API3 has a total market cap of $96.68 million and approximately $3.57 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One API3 token can now be bought for about $1.56 or 0.00008145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, API3 has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 launched on September 15th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 114,855,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,977,139 tokens. The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/api3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. API3’s official website is api3.org. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3. API3’s official Twitter account is @api3dao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

API3 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

