Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Shares of ARI stock opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.43. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a quick ratio of 38.25, a current ratio of 38.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Announces Dividend

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance ( NYSE:ARI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 71.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is 123.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 53,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 29,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.57% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

See Also

