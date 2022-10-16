Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Applied Industrial Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Applied Industrial Technologies Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of AIT stock opened at $107.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.38 and a 200-day moving average of $102.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.13. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 52-week low of $88.09 and a 52-week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies ( NYSE:AIT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.34. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total transaction of $357,362.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,110.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 7,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.66, for a total value of $805,068.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,775,041.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincent K. Petrella sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $357,362.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,110.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Industrial Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the third quarter valued at $190,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $500,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,743,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $2,309,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies Company Profile

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

