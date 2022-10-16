Ark (ARK) Market Cap Achieves $51.24 Million

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. In the last week, Ark has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $51.24 million and $743,258.00 worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00001888 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00013870 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00019493 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007154 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005604 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002462 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004733 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 141,854,184 coins. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ark is ark.io. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place.Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

