Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

AHH has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Armada Hoffler Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Armada Hoffler Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $10.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 12.11 and a current ratio of 12.11. The firm has a market cap of $943.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.88. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $15.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.15.

Armada Hoffler Properties Increases Dividend

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $55.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James C. Cherry bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.33 per share, with a total value of $156,310.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after buying an additional 408,615 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after buying an additional 168,838 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,999,000 after buying an additional 228,711 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,997,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,653,000 after buying an additional 141,100 shares during the period. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Armada Hoffler Properties Company Profile

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

