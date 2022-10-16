Ashford (NYSE:AINC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ashford (NYSE:AINC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AINC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Ashford in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on Ashford from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Ashford alerts:

Ashford Price Performance

NYSE AINC opened at $15.45 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.75. Ashford has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $25.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.11.

Ashford Company Profile

Ashford ( NYSE:AINC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.88. Ashford had a negative return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.63 million. Equities analysts expect that Ashford will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas. Ashford Inc(NYSEAM:AINC) operates independently of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc as of November 5, 2019.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.