Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

AGR has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Avangrid from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. TheStreet upgraded Avangrid from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Avangrid from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Avangrid from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Avangrid from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.40.

AGR opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $53.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.73.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avangrid will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Avangrid’s payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Avangrid in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 385.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avangrid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Avangrid by 196.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates through Networks and Renewables segments. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

