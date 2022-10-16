Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AVY has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $196.00.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $166.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.80 and a 200-day moving average of $175.35. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Avery Dennison has a 52-week low of $151.62 and a 52-week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 40.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Activity at Avery Dennison

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in Avery Dennison by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Company Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

