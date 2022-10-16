Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Banco Santander-Chile ( NYSE:BSAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 21.63% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $668.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

