Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BSAC. Citigroup cut Banco Santander-Chile from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Banco Santander-Chile to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander-Chile from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Down 4.6 %
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $13.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.72. Banco Santander-Chile has a 12-month low of $13.37 and a 12-month high of $22.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Institutional Trading of Banco Santander-Chile
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSAC. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Banco Santander-Chile by 16.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander-Chile during the second quarter valued at about $217,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander-Chile (BSAC)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/10-10/14
- Trinseo Gets A Downgrade But That Doesn’t Stop It From Advancing
- Is Taiwan Semiconductor A Good Investment For 2023?
- Delta Air Lines Looks Ready To Take Off
- Does the Zillow Stock Forecast Hint Toward a Turnaround?
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.