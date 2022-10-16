BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCBDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BANDAI NAMCO Stock Down 0.6 %

OTCMKTS NCBDY traded down 0.19 on Friday, hitting 32.51. 47,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,523. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 35.66. BANDAI NAMCO has a 52-week low of 31.09 and a 52-week high of 42.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of BANDAI NAMCO in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company.

About BANDAI NAMCO

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings Inc develops entertainment-related products and services worldwide. Its Toys and Hobby segment offers toys, capsule and candy toys, cards, confectionery, food, apparel, sundries, plastic models, figures, communications and peripheral equipment, consumer electronics, character-based products, pachinko and pachislot machines, medical and electronic-related equipment, playground equipment, bicycles, furniture, visual, RC and robot toys, molds, stationery, prizes, and other products.

