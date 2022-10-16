Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRF)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche (OTC:DRPRFGet Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of OTC DRPRF opened at $86.25 on Wednesday. Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche has a 1-year low of $80.49 and a 1-year high of $91.00.

Dr. Ing. h.c. F. Porsche AG engages in automotive and financial services businesses. The company engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of vehicles, as well as provision of related services. It also offers customer and dealer financing, leasing, and mobility and other finance-related services; and accessories and fashion products.

