Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Rating)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.