Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Berry Global Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $70.18.
Berry Global Group Stock Down 1.2 %
Berry Global Group stock opened at $46.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.09. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $44.52 and a 1-year high of $74.73.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $387,312.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Tom Salmon sold 24,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $387,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,059,088. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Michael Edward Hill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $47,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Berry Global Group
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
