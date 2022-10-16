B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BGS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on B&G Foods to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on B&G Foods from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on B&G Foods from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of B&G Foods in a report on Friday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.67.

Shares of B&G Foods stock opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $34.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

B&G Foods ( NYSE:BGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.20). B&G Foods had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that B&G Foods will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.58%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is presently 322.03%.

In other news, Director Alfred Poe sold 13,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total value of $286,657.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,584.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,408,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,825,000 after purchasing an additional 90,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,548,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,653,000 after purchasing an additional 132,095 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 8.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,743,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,719,000 after purchasing an additional 293,363 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 29.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,032,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,547,000 after purchasing an additional 233,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in B&G Foods by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 833,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,832,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

