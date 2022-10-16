Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Market Cap Hits $29.98 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 15th. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000840 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $29.98 million and $138,013.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 0.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.39 or 0.00284211 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00135255 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005258 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.52 or 0.00060209 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00026397 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000188 BTC.

About Bitcoin Diamond

BCD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

