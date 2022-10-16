Braintrust 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.51 Million (BTRST)

Braintrust (BTRST) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Braintrust has a market capitalization of $165.24 million and $1.51 million worth of Braintrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Braintrust token can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00010776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Braintrust has traded down 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Braintrust Profile

Braintrust’s genesis date was May 22nd, 2018. Braintrust’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,181,852 tokens. The Reddit community for Braintrust is https://reddit.com/r/braintrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Braintrust’s official website is www.braintrust.com. Braintrust’s official Twitter account is @usebraintrust and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Braintrust

According to CryptoCompare, “Braintrust’s mission is to build the world’s most impactful talent network — one that is user-owned, aligns incentives, and redistributes value to Talent and Organizations.”

