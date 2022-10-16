Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BDN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of BDN stock opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.41, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $14.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72.

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.41 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 760.08%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDN. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Brandywine Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 107.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 68.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

