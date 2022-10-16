Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $54.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BRZE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Braze in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on Braze from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Braze from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $28.07 on Friday. Braze has a 1 year low of $27.09 and a 1 year high of $98.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.00 and its 200-day moving average is $39.07.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. Braze had a negative return on equity of 35.25% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The company had revenue of $86.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.16 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Braze will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Matthew Jacobson acquired 376,903 shares of Braze stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $13,191,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 626,857 shares in the company, valued at $21,939,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 20,000 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $792,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,584,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 793,347 shares of company stock valued at $27,583,572 and sold 119,956 shares valued at $5,097,156. Insiders own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,150,000. Interwest Venture Management Co. bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter valued at about $140,758,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC raised its holdings in Braze by 134.2% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 7,206,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,839,000 after buying an additional 4,128,680 shares in the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,290,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Braze in the fourth quarter worth about $18,422,000. 39.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. It offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and the delivery of mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards, as well as can be integrated into a range of digital interfaces and application development frameworks; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; and partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners.

