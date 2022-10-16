Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Brenntag from €96.00 ($97.96) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Brenntag currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Get Brenntag alerts:

Brenntag Stock Performance

Shares of Brenntag stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $19.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.93.

About Brenntag

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 18.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.