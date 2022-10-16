British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

NYSE:BTI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On British American Tobacco

About British American Tobacco

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 17.5% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 34,129,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,643,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 11.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,624,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,145,000 after acquiring an additional 582,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,311,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,778,000 after acquiring an additional 340,040 shares during the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.