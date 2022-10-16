British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
NYSE:BTI opened at $36.63 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $33.62 and a 12 month high of $47.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.
