Brokerages Set Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) PT at $7.41

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

A number of analysts recently commented on DNA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 8.8 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 11.78, a current ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ginkgo Bioworks ( NYSE:DNA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $144.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.95 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 549.38% and a negative return on equity of 47.12%. On average, analysts forecast that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,783,733.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jason R. Kelly sold 207,271 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total value of $567,922.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,380,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,542,235.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 343,072 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,384.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,212,735 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,733.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,620,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,451. Insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 17,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 74,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. 53.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

