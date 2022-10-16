Bunzl’s (BNZL) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BNZL. Shore Capital reaffirmed a not rated rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.62) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,950 ($35.65) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a GBX 2,935 ($35.46) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Bunzl from GBX 3,050 ($36.85) to GBX 2,800 ($33.83) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunzl has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,896.11 ($34.99).

LON:BNZL opened at GBX 2,707 ($32.71) on Wednesday. Bunzl has a 1 year low of GBX 2,483 ($30.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,249 ($39.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.17. The stock has a market cap of £9.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,020.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,887.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,897.69.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 17.30 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Bunzl’s payout ratio is presently 4,328.36%.

In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36). In other Bunzl news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 10,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,709 ($32.73), for a total value of £274,015.35 ($331,096.36). Also, insider Pamela Kirby acquired 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,924 ($35.33) per share, for a total transaction of £52,632 ($63,595.94).

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, cleaning and hygiene supplies, and personal protection equipment to grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

