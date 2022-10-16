Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 59.4% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CHI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 137,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.44.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHI. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the second quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.

