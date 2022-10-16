Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Short Interest Down 59.4% in September

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,300 shares, a decline of 59.4% from the September 15th total of 84,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Trading Down 3.3 %
Shares of CHI stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.80. 137,950 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,278. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average of $11.66. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $16.44.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield corporate bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's.
Featured Stories
