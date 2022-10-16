Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (NYSE:CNQ) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$81.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNQ. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$92.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$93.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$115.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at C$73.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$73.79. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$48.42 and a twelve month high of C$88.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$84.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.02.

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$2.85 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources will post 10.2299992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,565,810.70. In other news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.15, for a total transaction of C$370,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,639,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$121,565,810.70. Also, Senior Officer Kyle Grayson Pisio sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.47, for a total value of C$148,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,580.54. Insiders sold a total of 59,780 shares of company stock worth $4,411,652 in the last 90 days.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

