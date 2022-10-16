Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF) Short Interest Down 35.9% in September

Capstone Copper Corp. (OTCMKTS:CSCCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,310,500 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the September 15th total of 5,164,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 108.5 days.

Capstone Copper Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSCCF traded down 0.02 on Friday, hitting 2.30. 4,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,898. Capstone Copper has a one year low of 1.73 and a one year high of 6.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 2.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CSCCF. Stifel Europe cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$9.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

