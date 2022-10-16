Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAH. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Cardinal Health stock opened at $68.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $45.85 and a 52 week high of $72.28.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The business had revenue of $47.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 37,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

