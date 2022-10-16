Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Up 44.1% in September

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,600 shares, a growth of 44.1% from the September 15th total of 320,400 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 219,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

NASDAQ CGBD traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.08. The company had a trading volume of 177,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Carlyle Secured Lending has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a market cap of $626.35 million, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $13.67.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Carlyle Secured Lending had a net margin of 65.03% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $35.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Carlyle Secured Lending will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Carlyle Secured Lending Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Carlyle Secured Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.25%. Carlyle Secured Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.69%.

CGBD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carlyle Secured Lending from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carlyle Secured Lending news, CFO Thomas M. Hennigan bought 2,975 shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.30 per share, for a total transaction of $42,542.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,146.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGBD. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 44,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. Welch & Forbes LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the first quarter valued at $174,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 554,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlyle Secured Lending Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is business development company specializing in first lien debt, senior secured loans, second lien senior secured loan unsecured debt, mezzanine debt and investments in equities. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. It targets healthcare and pharmaceutical, aerospace and defense, high tech industries, business services, software, beverage food and tobacco, hotel gamming and leisure, banking finance insurance and in real estate sector.

Featured Articles

