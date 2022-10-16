Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

CRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $100.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Carter’s Stock Down 0.6 %

CRI opened at $72.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.19. Carter’s has a twelve month low of $62.65 and a twelve month high of $111.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $700.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.31 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 42.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Carter’s will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio is 43.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Ben Pivar sold 398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total value of $32,544.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,970.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $168,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,232,108.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter’s

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the second quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Carter’s by 159.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 471 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's My First Love, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

