Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Short Interest Up 82.3% in September

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,060,000 shares, a growth of 82.3% from the September 15th total of 4,970,000 shares. Approximately 9.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 3,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.55. 1,353,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,038,247. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $5.24 and a 12-month high of $17.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $53.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.29 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,559.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 18,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total value of $263,920.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $319,547.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Alicia Grande sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 207,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,468,559.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 795,748 shares of company stock valued at $11,434,354 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 768.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CPRX. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Roth Capital lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.81.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

