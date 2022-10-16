CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on CBRE Group from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CBRE Group from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of CBRE opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200-day moving average of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $111.00.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.72 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CBRE Group will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in CBRE Group by 393.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 11,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in CBRE Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,817 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its stake in CBRE Group by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,403 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

