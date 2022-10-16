CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CDW from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of CDW from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CDW

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CDW opened at $154.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86. CDW has a 52 week low of $147.91 and a 52 week high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.12.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.05. CDW had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 132.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CDW will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

Featured Articles

