CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD) versus Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Financial Analysis

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY – Get Rating) and CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Agrify has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CEA Industries has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agrify and CEA Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agrify -145.07% -34.16% -22.89% CEA Industries -34.67% -46.47% -21.96%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agrify 0 2 1 0 2.33 CEA Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Agrify and CEA Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.

Agrify presently has a consensus price target of $11.75, suggesting a potential upside of 710.34%. Given Agrify’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Agrify is more favorable than CEA Industries.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

33.5% of Agrify shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.4% of CEA Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Agrify shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of CEA Industries shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Agrify and CEA Industries’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agrify $59.86 million 0.65 -$32.47 million ($4.94) -0.29 CEA Industries $13.64 million 0.56 -$1.34 million N/A N/A

CEA Industries has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Agrify.

Summary

Agrify beats CEA Industries on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software cultivation and extraction solutions for the cannabis and hemp industry in the United States. The company offers vertical farming units and Agrify Insights Software-as-a-Service software; integrated grow racks and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products. It also provides associated services comprising consulting, engineering, and construction. The company was formerly known as Agrinamics, Inc. and changed its name to Agrify Corporation in September 2019. Agrify Corporation was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts.

About CEA Industries

CEA Industries Inc. provides technology, engineering, and other services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems. The company also provides air handling equipment and systems; LED lighting; benching and racking solutions for indoor cultivation; automation and control devices, systems, and technologies for environmental, lighting, and climate control applications; and preventive maintenance services for CEA facilities. It serves commercial, as well as state- and provincial-regulated CEA growers. The company was formerly known as Surna Inc. and changed its name to CEA Industries Inc. in November 2021. CEA Industries Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

