CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,400 shares, an increase of 84.8% from the September 15th total of 13,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 90,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 14.7 %

CFIVW stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.04. The company had a trading volume of 301,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,855. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.07. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.10.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 99,114 shares during the period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.