ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $64.17 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.40.

CCXI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink downgraded ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th.

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Shares of CCXI opened at $51.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.07. ChemoCentryx has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $51.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Activity

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 48.52% and a negative net margin of 357.01%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.79 million. Sell-side analysts predict that ChemoCentryx will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $6,531,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,393,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,242,004.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,373.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock valued at $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChemoCentryx

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ChemoCentryx by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,033,000 after acquiring an additional 178,325 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 509,151 shares during the period. Cahill Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its position in ChemoCentryx by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 321,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after buying an additional 90,534 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth $1,294,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Articles

