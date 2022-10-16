Chiliz Market Capitalization Achieves $1.11 Billion (CHZ)

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 15th. Chiliz has a total market capitalization of $1.11 billion and $175.65 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chiliz has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chiliz token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000964 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Chiliz

Chiliz’s genesis date was October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,386,953 tokens. Chiliz’s official message board is medium.com/chiliz. Chiliz’s official Twitter account is @chiliz and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com.

Buying and Selling Chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a currency option for blockchain-backed products and services geared towards mainstream consumers. Aiming to elevate everyday experiences – fan engagement in entertainment, alternative payment solutions for conventional products, and more.Chiliz provides sports & entertainment entities with blockchain-based tools to help them engage & monetize their audiences.”

