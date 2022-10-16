Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Short Interest Update

Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,710,000 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the September 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Chindata Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

NASDAQ CD traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,336,427. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.13. Chindata Group has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $10.69.

Chindata Group ( NASDAQ:CD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.90 million. Chindata Group had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 13.92%. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CD. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,446,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 108,762 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 65,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 37,828 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chindata Group in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 34.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 113,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 29,256 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Chindata Group during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 22.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, Malaysia, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

