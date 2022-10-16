CIBC Cuts WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL) Price Target to C$7.00

WELL Health Technologies (TSE:WELL – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

WELL has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities raised their target price on WELL Health Technologies from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Maxim Group restated a buy rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Eight Capital lowered their price target on WELL Health Technologies from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, WELL Health Technologies has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$8.56.

TSE:WELL opened at C$2.76 on Wednesday. WELL Health Technologies has a one year low of C$2.73 and a one year high of C$7.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.93, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of C$625.79 million and a PE ratio of -12.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.70.

In related news, Director John Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.06, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 508,379 shares in the company, valued at C$1,555,639.74. Insiders sold a total of 124,000 shares of company stock valued at $374,880 in the last ninety days.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. operates as a practitioner focused digital health company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers end-to-end omni-channel patient services, including primary care; physiotherapy, occupational therapy, chiropractic, dietary, mental health counselling, and sleep related services; specialized care, including gastroenterologists; diagnostic services related to cardiology, women's health, and bone/muscle health and cancer diagnostics; and telehealth services.

