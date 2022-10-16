CIBC Lowers Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Price Target to C$3.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by CIBC from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

CARE stock opened at C$2.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.91. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

