Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $31.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.
Several research firms have commented on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus
Clarus Stock Down 3.6 %
Clarus stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $452.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.
Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Clarus Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.
Clarus Company Profile
Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.
See Also
