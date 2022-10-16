Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR) Receives $31.60 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.60.

Several research firms have commented on CLAR. StockNews.com began coverage on Clarus in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Clarus from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Clarus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Clarus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Clarus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Get Clarus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total value of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Clarus news, Director Michael A. Henning sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $714,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 142,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,069,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donald House sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total value of $282,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clarus

Clarus Stock Down 3.6 %

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Clarus by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 180,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the period. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 38,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 513,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Clarus stock opened at $12.11 on Tuesday. Clarus has a fifty-two week low of $11.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $452.67 million, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.67.

Clarus (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.10 million. Clarus had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 14.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clarus will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clarus Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Clarus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.08%.

Clarus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focusing on the outdoor and consumer markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Africa, and South America. Its Outdoor segment offers activity-based apparel, such as shells, insulation, midlayers, pants, and logowear; rock-climbing footwear and equipment, including carabiners, protection devices, harnesses, belay devices, helmets, and ice-climbing gears; technical backpacks and day packs; trekking poles; headlamps and lanterns; gloves and mittens; skincare and other products; and skis, ski poles, ski skins, and snow safety products, such as avalanche airbag systems, avalanche transceivers, shovels, and probes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.