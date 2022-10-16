CoinEx Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $168.84 Million (CET)

CoinEx Token (CET) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 15th. CoinEx Token has a total market cap of $168.84 million and approximately $317,076.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0442 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CoinEx Token has traded 1% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003109 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000254 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000298 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,228.34 or 0.27429710 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000747 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010713 BTC.
CoinEx Token Coin Profile
CoinEx Token’s genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 3,830,645,898 coins and its circulating supply is 3,821,229,959 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinEx Token’s official website is www.coinex.org.
CoinEx Token Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.