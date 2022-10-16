Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK) Short Interest Down 53.1% in September

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (NYSE:STK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, a decline of 53.1% from the September 15th total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE:STK traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.15. The stock had a trading volume of 23,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,908. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90. Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $39.26.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STK. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the second quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund in the first quarter valued at $224,000.

Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It invests in public equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the technology sector. It primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

